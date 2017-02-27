DigitalGlobe acquisition will end run of buying Colorado satellites

(Photo: BY GREG AVERY | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The purchase of satellite imaging company DigitalGlobe by Canada’s MacDonald, Dettwiler & Associates Ltd. will likely end the DigitalGlobe’s history of buying satellites made by Colorado-based companies.

The shift comes just as Westminster-based DigitalGlobe (NYSE: DGI) plans a $600 million system of satellites it hopes to start launching into orbit as soon as 2020.

DigitalGlobe and Vancouver, Canada-based MDA announced reaching agreement on a $2.4 billion cash-and-stock merger transaction Friday.

Three of DigitalGlobe’s satellites, each one worth hundreds of millions of dollars, were built by Boulder-based Ball Aerospace & Technologies. Jefferson County-based Lockheed Martin Space Systems Co. made another DigitalGlobe’s satellite.

