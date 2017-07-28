DigitalGlobe shareholders give OK to $2.4B purchase by Canadian firm

DigitalGlobe CEO Jeffrey Tarr (Photo: DIGITALGLOBE PHOTO)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - DigitalGlobe Inc. shareholders gave their approval Thursday for a Canadian firm's $2.4 billion offer to buy their company.

Stockholders in the Westminster satellite imaging company (NYSE: DGI) voted 81 percent in favor of being acquired by MacDonald, Dettwiler & Associates Ltd., or MDA, of Vancouver, British Columbia.

MDA shareholders also approved the deal.

“We are pleased with the strong support we received from shareowners for the merger of DigitalGlobe and MDA. This marks an important milestone in bringing together our two companies," said Jeffrey Tarr, DigitalGlobe CEO, in a statement. The deal is expected to close in or shortly after the third quarter of 2017.

