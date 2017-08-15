DigitalGlobe signs $83M deal with Australian defense department

(Photo: DigitalGlobe Image)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - DigitalGlobe Inc. said it's signed a deal with Australia's defense department that's worth $83 million.

The Westminster satellite imaging company (NYSE: DGI), which is being purchased by MacDonald, Dettwiler & Associates Ltd. of Vancouver, British Columbia for $2.4 billion, said the four-year contract "with the Australian Department of Defence ... will allow the Australian government to access DigitalGlobe’s ... commercial satellite imaging constellation to support defense and intelligence missions."

"The addition of Australia — a key ally of the U.S. and member of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance — expands the global footprint of DigitalGlobe’s DAP program and reflects the Australian government’s commitment to increase the use of commercial satellite imagery for its critical national defense and intelligence missions," DigitalGlobe said in a statement.

In June, the Denver Business Journal ranked DigitalGlobe as the 24th-fastest growing company in the state, with revenues increasing more than 43 percent from 2014 to 2016,

