Disagreement emerges between RTD, contractor over rail-line problems

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Regional Transportation District today said it’s received a formal notice from its contractor, Denver Transit Partners (DTP), about the contractor's“inability” to get state and federal approvals for its rail operations throughout metro Denver.

RTD spokesman Scott Reed said the disagreement will not affect operations of the A or B rail lines.

DTP is the private consortium of companies that designed, built, and partly financed the University of Colorado A Line train route between Denver Union Station and Denver International Airport, as well as the new B Line to Westminster and the yet-to-open G Line to Arvada and Wheat Ridge. DTP also operates and maintains the track.

Problems have plagued the A Line since it opened on April 22, 2016, including problems with the timing of the gates where streets cross the tracks.

