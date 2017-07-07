Dish and Amazon reportedly thinking about making a wireless deal

(Photo: MATTHEW STAVER | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Dish Network Corp. and Amazon.com Inc. are reportedly in talks to make some sort of wireless deal.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Douglas County-based Dish (Nasdaq: DISH) and Seattle-based Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) are talking about creating a partnership that could allow Amazon to finance a Dish-built "internet of things" network, or one that would allow Amazon Prime customers a dedicated phone plan.

The Journal added that no deal is imminent and that the prospect of Amazon acquiring Dish is not on the table.

It's not the first time that Amazon and Dish danced together.

