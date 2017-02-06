Dish launches new TV ad campaign, promises to listen to customers

(Photo: DISH PHOTO)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Dish Network Corp. knows that the pay-TV industry has a crummy reputation with customers.

Will its new television ad campaign change any of that?

The Douglas County satellite TV company (Nasdaq: DISH) today announced its new "Tuned In To You" campaign that promises to listen to customers "in an industry that does not."

"Customers just want to be heard in an industry that has forsaken its ability to listen. ‘Tuned In To You’ is more than a marketing slogan. It’s a company-wide rallying cry and a long-term business philosophy," said Erik Carlson, Dish president and chief operating officer, in a statement.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2kdP4hk

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal