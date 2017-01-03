Dish makes deal: Its Hopper will now work with Amazon's Alexa devices

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Dish Corp. said it's made a deal with Amazon.com Inc. to allow its Hopper DVR to work with Amazon's Alexa devices including the Amazon Echo or Echo Dot.

According to Douglas County-based Dish (Nasdaq: DISH), Dish is now the first TV provider to have direct compatibility with Amazon Alexa, which is the Seattle company's intelligent personal assistant.

“This allows us to design strategic roadmaps and deliver products that make TV more valuable, at no extra cost to subscribers," said Niraj Desai, DISH vice president of product management, in a statement.

Hopper users can say phrases like "Go to ESPN" or "Tune to NBC" to have the device switch channels.

