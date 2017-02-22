Dish Network adds subscribers in the latest quarter

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Dish Network Corp. said it added 28,000 pay-TV subscribers in the fourth quarter.
That compares with losing 12,000 subscribers during the same time a year earlier. And in the previous quarter, the Douglas County-based satellite television provider (Nasdaq: DISH) lost 116,000 net subscribers.
Dish reported net income of $343 million, or earnings of 70 cents per share in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $125 million, or a loss of 27 cents a share a year earlier. Revenues were $3.72 billion, compared with $3.78 billion in 2015.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters First Call expected earnings of 66 cents per share and revenues of $3.76 billion.
