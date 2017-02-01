Dish Network, EchoStar shuffle assets, focus businesses

Charlie Ergen, chairman and co-founder of Dish Network Corp. (Photo: JONATHAN ALCORN | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Dish Network is acquiring set-top box development, Sling TV technology, software development employees and U.S. satellite TV ground infrastructure from its sister company, EchoStar Corp. in a transaction announced Wednesday.

No value is estimated for the deal, which is structured as a tax-free exchange and expected to close by March 30. The assets involved likely are worth hundreds of millions of dollars, or more, however.

Dish Network CEO Charlie Ergen is founder and controlling shareholder of both Douglas County-based businesses.

The transaction makes EchoStar a pure-play satellite services business, getting it out of the TV hardware and software development game by transferring those to its biggest customer, Dish Network.

