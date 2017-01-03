Dish Network offshoot unveils streaming device for cord cutters

An image of the AirTV Player video streaming device and remote control.

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Dish Network Corp. broadened its embrace of cord cutting today, unveiling a new streaming video device pre-loaded with Netflix, SlingTV and YouTube apps and that works with an over-the-air antenna for broadcast TV.

The device is called the AirTV Player, the lead product of AirTV, a subsidiary of Charlie Ergen's Douglas County-based satellite TV company Dish (Nasdaq: DISH). The company announced AirTV at CES, the massive consumer electronics trade show in Las Vegas.

Dish's subscriber base has fallen from just over 14 million to 13.6 million households in the past couple years. The subscriber count includes what’s believed to be hundreds of thousands of customers of SlingTV, the “over-the-top” video product Dish introduced in early 2015 to attract customers more interested in internet-streamed cable-like video service than more pricey satellite and cable TV packages.

Nielsen, the TV audience measurement company, estimates 14 million U.S. households watch over-the-air broadcast stations, a 24 percent increase from the number that did four years ago, AirTV said.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2j23QGS

(© 2017 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved.)