Dish Network to FCC: Nix the Sinclair-Tribune deal

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Dish Network Corp., which hasn't been a good friend of Sinclair Broadcast Group over the years, is livid about the possibility of Sinclair acquiring Tribune Median Company for $3.9 billion.

The Douglas County-based satellite TV provider (Nasdaq: DISH) this week petitioned the Federal Communications Commission this week asking that the deal be quashed.

Dish claims in a statement that the deal"would turn Sinclair into the nation’s largest broadcast conglomerate and lead to higher prices, more station blackouts, less choice, and less local news for millions of consumers."

Dish hasn't gotten along with Sinclair in the past: In 2015, the two industry titans clashed over a retransmission deal, with Dish saying Sinclair was "seeking to intentionally harm and exploit millions of innocent consumers to gain negotiating leverage."

