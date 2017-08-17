Do you live in one of Denver's million-dollar neighborhoods?

(Photo: ZILLOW PHOTO)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Since 2014, the number of million-dollar neighborhoods in Denver has nearly doubled.

According to Zillow, a million-dollar neighborhood is a ZIP Code area where at least 10 percent of the homes are worth at least $1 million, and Denver now has 13, up from seven in 2014.

In the past year, two new neighborhoods in Denver have been tabbed million-dollar neighborhoods, according to Zillow.

Denver's million-dollar neighborhoods include: 80439, 80108, 80111, 80121, 80113, 80210, 80209, 80246, 80230, 80220, 80206, 80218, and 80202.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2x7G0As

© 2017 KUSA-TV