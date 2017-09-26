Dog daycare franchiser looking to expand in Denver

(Photo: DBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A dog daycare provider said it's looking to add a dozen new facilities in the Denver area.

Dogtopia, an international dog day care franchise based in Virginia, already operates two area locations: in Lafayette and Highlands Ranch.

It said it's planning on adding in Denver. "The national franchise has announced plans to open 12 more locations through strategic franchise partnerships over the next three years, bringing more than 250 jobs to the area."

Why Denver?

"The greater Denver region is one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the country, with one of the largest populations of pet owners," said Alex Samios, vice president of franchise development for Dogtopia., in a statement.

