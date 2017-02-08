Downtown Denver chain pub closing, re-opening as local concept

The Tilted Kilt, located at 1201 16th St. #120 in downtown Denver. (Photo: NICK LUCEY | COURTESY BURNT BARRELL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Operators of the Tilted Kilt location in downtown Denver have closed the restaurant and will convert the space on the 16th Street Mall to an independent eatery specializing in sports and Colorado-based drinks.

Burnt Barrel, Colorado Spirits & Sports is expected to open sometime in March.

Tilted Kilt shut down on Sunday, and construction on the new concept began Monday.

Mark Voss, who had served as area developer for the Arizona-based Tilted Kilt chain and now will co-own Burnt Barrel, said Colorado consumers have moved away from chain concepts and want more unique and locally based flavor.

