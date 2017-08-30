Dream Chaser test pleases SNC Space Systems

(Photo: SIERRA NEVADA SPACE SYSTEMS)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Dream Chaser space plane took a public step forward Wednesday when a helicopter dangled the craft on a flight over a California desert testing the spaceship’s in-air systems and other features.

Louisville-based Sierra Nevada Corp. Space Systems, the company making Dream Chaser, has had a Dream Chaser prototype and engineers at NASA’s Amrstong Flight Research Center in the Mojave Desert for weeks to put the craft through a battery of tests.

A Columbia Helicopters Chinook flew a tethered Dream Chaser, dangling it in the skies above Edwards Air Force Base on Wednesday morning.

The test, and information gathered, pleased SNC Space Systems, said Lee “Bru” Archambault, SNC’s director of Dream Chaser flight operations.

