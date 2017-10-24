'Drinkable sunscreen' maker case settled

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Colorado-based maker of "drinkable sunscreen" has settled with the Iowa state attorney general for $70,000 in a consumer fraud case.

The court's decision Tuesday to accept the settlement comes after Iowa State AG Tom Miller in March sued Osmosis for consumer fraud, alleging its Harmonized H2O "UV neutralizer" is "dangerous" to consumers.

Osmosis Skincare LLC, based in Evergreen, makes bottles of water that have been manipulated with radio-waves to protect against the sun's ultraviolet radiation, its makers claim.

As part of the settlement, Osmosis does not admit to any wrongdoing, but will be "modifying some of the marketing used to describe our cutting edge technology," the company's founder Ben Johnson said in an email to the Denver Business Journal.

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal