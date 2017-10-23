DU receives $20 million gift to establish new arts and tech institute

University of Denver (Photo: Wikipedia)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The University of Denver will launch a technological performance arts center after receiving a $20 million gift from Dennis Law and his mother Loretta Law, the university announced Monday.

The gift, which includes seed capital and long-term funding, will establish the Joseph and Loretta Law Institute of Arts and Technology (LIAT), an education center where students will use the latest artistic technology, as well as attend seminars, workshops and performances.

LIAT will also host an annual international electronic music festival, which will draw "internationally renowned master performers of electronic instruments to the city of Denver, helping inspire a wave of exploration into the synthesis of artistic sensibility and technical skill," DU said in a statement.

"Human endeavors have always revolved around family, work and play,” Dennis Law said. “Therefore, the creation of entertainment and intellectual content that can better our lives in all of these areas must always be a necessary and rewarding pursuit.

Find out more about the new programs and institutes at the Denver Business Journal.

Copyright 2017 DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL