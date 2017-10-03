E-commerce software company expands to Denver

ChannelAdvisor is opening an office in Denver. (Photo: Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A North Carolina-based e-commerce software company has opened a new office in Denver.

Morrisville, North Carolina-based ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) says in a statement that its new Denver location “will support additional members of the company’s sales organization, an expansion designed to enable growth.”

It’s the latest milestone for a sales team that’s seen a significant strategy shift over the past two years. And it’s a pivot that, according to analyst Scott Berg with Needham & Company, is just starting to show traction.

“ChannelAdvisor, up until about two years ago, was known as a company that sold and marketed to small to mid-size businesses trying to sell their products online through different channels like Amazon,” he said in an interview.

Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2xd9Don

