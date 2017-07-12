East Coast firm enters Denver medical office market with $18M purchase

Highlands Ranch Medical Plaza at at 9330 S. University Blvd (Photo: GOOGLE MAPS IMAGE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Anchor Health Properties of Wilmington, Delaware said it's entering the Denver market by buying three Denver-area medical office buildings for $18 million.

Anchor Health said it's buying the 21,605-square-foot Cherry Hills Medical Plaza at 3535 S. Lafayette St.; the 22,365-square-foot Highlands Ranch Medical Plaza I at 9330 S. University Blvd.; and the 17,723-square-foot Highlands Ranch Medical Plaza I at 9331 S. Colorado Blvd.

Anchor Health said the purchase was made on behalf of Chestnut Healthcare Partners, a healthcare real estate equity fund that's focused on the acquisition of medical office buildings across the United States.

“The high growth demographics of the Denver area lend themselves well to increasing medical services. The barriers to entry in the building submarkets and proximity to key medical demand drivers should further enhance the investments over time," said James Schmid, chief investment officer of Anchor Health, in a statement.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2teqqRh

