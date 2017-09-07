EchoStar satellite now in 'graveyard orbit'

The EchoStar III satellite, now in a "graveyard orbit." (Photo: Sheldon, Bobbi)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - EchoStar Corp. said a satellite launched 20 years ago that's no longer being used is now in "graveyard orbit."

The Douglas County company (Nasdaq: SATS) said EchoStar III satellite has now been officially retired, but not before some excitement.

Last month, EchoStar said the satellite "experienced an anomaly of unknown origin that has caused communications with the satellite to be interrupted and intermittent."

But on Wednesday, the company said the satellite was recovered and retired.

