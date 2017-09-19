EEOC sues Chipotle, alleging sexual harassment by a female manager in California

(Photo: DAVID PAUL MORRIS | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) is suing Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., alleging sexual harassment and retaliation in California.

According to the government's complaint, "a 22-year-old male shift manager at a Chipotle San Jose store was forced to endure intrusive verbal and physical harassment by his female general manager. In addition to frequently discussing her own sex life and posting a daily 'sex scoreboard' in the main office concerning all the staff's sex lives, the general manager told the young shift manager that she wanted to [engage in a sex act with him], watch him have sex with his girlfriend, and engage in a 'threesome.' She also frequently slapped, groped and grabbed his privates."

The EEOC added that the man, who said he reported her behavior to upper management of the Denver-based Mexican restaurant chain (NYSE: CMG), was also "locked in a walk-in freezer" before he quit.

"This young man's first real job experience was shaped by a supervisor who abused her authority and created a sexually charged workplace culture. Federal law requires employers to protect their workers from harassment and sexual abuse, especially in the hands of a manager," said Peter Laura, EEOC San Francisco senior trial attorney, in a statement.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2hfdHdc

© 2017 KUSA-TV