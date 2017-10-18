Elway's signs contract to stay put in Cherry Creek

(Photo: DBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Elway’s Steakhouse Cherry Creek made it official Tuesday, announcing it has signed an extension to its lease that will keep it in its current home through 2024.

Rumors swirled earlier this year that the fine-dining hot spot could move, given that nearby Bed Bath & Beyond announced that it was pulling out of the Cherry Creek Shopping Center and that people complained about the mall’s new requirement for shoppers to pay for parking there.

But Tim Schmidt, who co-owns the restaurant with Denver Broncos General Manager John Elway, told the Denver Business Journal in April that the business was planning on staying put despite explorations it made into moving to the Denver Tech Center.

Schmidt said in an announcement Tuesday that he likes “our positioning in Cherry Creek and being part of the vibrant Cherry Creek mall.” He added that Elway’s will continue to validate guest parking tickets to allay fears of those extra costs.

