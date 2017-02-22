Energy giant Encana renews lease in Denver's Republic Plaza through 2026

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Canadian oil and gas company Encana Corp. will keep its U.S. headquarters in Denver, re-signing its lease in Colorado's tallest building through 2026.

Encana signed a lease for 335,000 square feet in Republic Plaza, at 370 17th St., following a year that saw reductions in office space occupied by energy companies as mergers and consolidations in the oil and gas sector cut staffs.

The company employs about 650 people in the Denver office. The space being leased is smaller than what is currently occupied by Encana, although it is unknown by how much.

Encana’s Denver office oversees its U.S. operations, which are dominated by activity in two Texas oil and gas fields, the Eagle Ford in southern Texas and the Permian Basin in the western part of the state.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2lFV3yP

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal