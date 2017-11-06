Englewood apartment complex near rail station sells for $60M

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - San Francisco real estate firm Hamilton Zanze has purchased the Oxford Station Apartments for $60 million, a per-unit price of $252,101.
The 238-unit complex is located near the Regional Transportation District's Englewood-Oxford Station at 4141 S. Navajo St. in Englewood. Oxford Station Investors LLC, owned by Denver-based investment and development firm Littleton Capital Partners, was the seller.
The Oxford Station Apartments are situated on a 3.428-acre site and include 76 studios, 100 one-bedrooms and 62 two-bedroom units, as well as both uncovered and covered parking.
CBRE managed the transaction.
