Englewood apartment complex near rail station sells for $60M

(Photo: Courtesy Google Maps)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - San Francisco real estate firm Hamilton Zanze has purchased the Oxford Station Apartments for $60 million, a per-unit price of $252,101.

The 238-unit complex is located near the Regional Transportation District's Englewood-Oxford Station at 4141 S. Navajo St. in Englewood. Oxford Station Investors LLC, owned by Denver-based investment and development firm Littleton Capital Partners, was the seller.

The Oxford Station Apartments are situated on a 3.428-acre site and include 76 studios, 100 one-bedrooms and 62 two-bedroom units, as well as both uncovered and covered parking.

CBRE managed the transaction.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2hLAnT9

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal