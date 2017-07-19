Englewood apartments sold for $127 million

Kent Place apartment has sold for $127 million. (Photo: Courtesy HFF)

J.P. Morgan Asset Management purchased Kent Place Residences, an apartment complex in Englewood, for $127.4 million.

Kent Place, at 3465 S. Gaylord Court, is a 300-unit apartment complex completed in 2015 by developer Forum Real Estate Group. The project was built on 5.85 acres and is part of a mixed-use development anchored by a King Soopers store.

“Kent Place is one of the most unique multifamily properties in all of Denver, with extremely large units to fit the area’s most prominent demographic,” said Jordan Robbins, managing director at HFF and one of the brokers who represented the seller. “Additionally, Forum Real Estate Group did an outstanding job with ‘over-amenitizing’ the property to genuinely fit the resident profile."

Read more at the Denver Business Journal.

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal