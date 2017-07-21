Englewood's biggest for-sale residential development in decades is underway

(Photo: Courtesy Iron Works Village)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Iron Works Village, a 136-unit residential development in Englewood, broke ground this week and will deliver its first homes early next year.

The project, which includes single-family detached homes as well as townhomes and duplexes, is the largest new for-sale residential development to occur in Englewood in 50 years, according to builder BLVD Builders.

Iron Works Village, at 601 Bates Ave., is being built on the site of the former General Iron foundry, which was once important to commerce in Denver and Englewood.

Pre-sales for homes there are underway now. Townhomes will start in the mid-$300,000 range, duplexes will start in the mid-$400,000 range and detached single-family homes will start in the high $400,000 range.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2eCIF13

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal