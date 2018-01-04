Even with more passengers in 2017, DIA improves on-time performance

(Photo: Denver International Airport)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Even with more travelers flying in and out last year, Denver International Airport improved its on-time performance record in 2017.

According to Chicago-based air travel intelligence company OAG Aviation Worldwide Ltd., DIA's on-time performance last year was 82.24 percent, beating 2016's on-time performance record of 81.21 percent.

In the category of "mega" airports (those with 30 million or more departing seats per year), DIA ranked No. 4 in the world, with only Tokyo Haneda (86.75 percent), Madrid (83.63 percent) and Atlanta (82.38 percent) having better on-time performance records last year.

"The top 20 airports in the mega airports category on average ensured that 76.6 percent of arriving and departing flights operated under 15 minutes of their scheduled arrival and departure times in 2017," said OAG.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2qmCzaz

