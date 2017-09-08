Ex-CIA director, general Petraeus and ex-McAfee CEO join Colorado cybersecurity company's board

Retired Gen. David Petraeus, chairman of KKR Global Institute (Photo: CHRISTOPHER GOODNEY | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver-based cybersecurity company Optiv Security Inc. has added a pair of big names in the security space to its board.

One is David Petraeus, the former CIA director and top U.S. commander in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The retired four-star general comes to Optiv through his position as a partner at private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR & Co. LP), which bought a controlling stake in Optiv in February.

Also joining the Optiv board is David DeWalt, a former CEO of McAfee Security and FireEye Inc. He will be Optiv's vice chairman.

