Ex-Colorado lawmaker, husband put their Georgia winery on the market

Tiger Mountain Vineyards (Photo: SPECIAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Martha Ezzard served in the Colorado Legislature for nearly a decade in both the House and Senate, was a press aide to former Gov. John Love and briefly was a political columnist for the Rocky Mountain News.

Her husband, Dr. John Ezzard, was a Denver urologist.

More than 20 years ago, the couple packed up and relocated to the Blue Ridge Mountains of northeast Georgia to take over a family farm that had been in John Ezzard's family for generations.

Wanting to do something other than raise beans, corn, potatoes and tomatoes, they converted the picturesque property into a vineyard and winery.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2nwYmpD

(© 2017 American City Business Journals)