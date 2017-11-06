Ex-Colorado lt. governor picked to lead board overseeing stock show site upgrades

(Photo: Kathleen Lavine, Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Joe Garcia, a former Colorado lieutenant governor and current head of a regional higher-education group, is Denver Mayor Michael Hancock’s pick to head the board that will oversee the overhaul of the National Western Stock Show complex in north Denver.

Hancock is scheduled to announce his nomination of Garcia as the chairman of the National Western Center Authority Board later today. Garcia’s nomination is subject to confirmation by the Denver City Council.

Garcia stepped down as lieutenant governor in November 2015 to become president of the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education.

He will remain with the commission while serving as volunteer chair of the National Western Center Authority Board, according to a city spokeswoman.

