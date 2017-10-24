Ex-Denver Post executive named news director at Colorado Public Radio

(Photo: Colorado Public Radio)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Kevin Dale, formerly the executive in day-to-day charge of news at The Denver Post, has been named news director of Colorado Public Radio.

Dale “will provide strategic direction to support Colorado Public Radio’s long-term vision to grow its news service and increase capacity for Colorado-focused content,” the Centennial-based nonprofit media company announced Tuesday. He starts Dec. 6.

“I’m honored to join the exceptional journalists at CPR and excited for the challenge of growing the newsroom and extending our storytelling into new territories,” Dale said in a statement. “I have a deep passion for Colorado and look forward to creating new opportunities to connect Coloradans with the stories that define our community and make our state great.”

For the past two years, Dale has been executive editor of Cronkite News, the news division of Phoenix-based Arizona PBS, affiliated with Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

