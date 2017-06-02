Ex-Denver TV exec, CU grad is now CEO of one of biggest U.S. media companies

Dave Lougee, the new CEO of Tegna. (Photo: Tegna)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Dave Lougee -- a former executive at KUSA-9News in Denver -- is now CEO of Tegna Inc., one of the nation's largest media companies, with the retirement of previous chief executive Gracia Martore.

The long-planned transition coincides with McLean, Virginia-based Tegna's spinoff of its Cars.com subsidiary, creating two publicly traded companies. That move was completed Thursday.

Tegna (NYSE: TGNA) had signaled last September that Martore planned to retire and that Lougee would replace her. Lougee has been president of Tegna Media, its TV station unit, and its predecessor, Gannett Broadcasting, for 10 years.

The company operates 46 TV stations in 38 markets nationwide, including Denver's KUSA and KTVD-Channel 20, as well as stations in Atlanta, Austin, Cleveland, Dallas, Houston, Minneapolis, New Orleans, Phoenix, Portland, St. Louis, San Antonio, Seattle and Washington, D.C.

