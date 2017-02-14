Ex-FCC chief warns of concentrated internet ownership, lax regulation

(Photo: GREG AVERY | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Tom Wheeler, the recently departed chairman of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission, warned Monday that concentrated ownership of internet networks and lax regulatory oversight could scuttle the economic benefit of emerging technologies and limit the internet to being entertainment.

Wheeler spoke Monday at the annual Silicon Flatirons telecom policy conference held at the University of Colorado at Boulder law school.

It was his first address since leaving the powerful chairman’s role at the FCC and 10 days after the new FCC chairman, Ajit Pai, appointed by President Donald Trump, rolled back recent FCC moves initiated by Wheeler.

He argued the internet has revolutionized the consumer information exchange and entertainment, but hasn’t produced growth in U.S. economic productivity. Emerging developments in artificial intelligence and trust-building technologies such as Blockchain could lead to real economic productivity growth, if federal regulators can prevent a shrinking number of network owners from having incentive to favor their own internet content, he said.

