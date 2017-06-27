Ex-Kansas plumbing company to break ground on new Broomfield headquarters

(Photo: Veiga Image)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A plumbing company that moved its U.S. headquarters from Kansas to Colorado is getting started on building its new headquarters in Broomfield.

Viega LLC, a manufacturer of plumbing and HVAC equipment, is expected to break ground today for its new 55,000-square-foot North American headquarters, along with a 24,000-square-foot training facility, on 11.8 acres off of Interlocken Boulevard.

In March, Viega, a unit of Germany-based Viega GmbH & Co. KG, said it was moving from Wichita to Colorado. The company employed 113 corporate employees in Kansas.

Viega received state funds to make the move to Broomfield: the Colorado Economic Development Commission offered $475,000 to bring in 190 jobs that will pay an average of $85,306 a year.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2sX8VXb

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal