Ex-Smashburger CEO lands at pizza-chain company

(Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE / DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Scott Crane, a top executive at Denver-based Smashburger for nine years, has been named CEO of the Texas-based parent company of the Pie Five Pizza and Pizza Inn chains.

Crane will lead The Colony, Texas-based Rave Restaurant Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RAVE), which currently has a combined 300 Pie Five and Pizza Inn company-owned and franchised locations.

Pie Five Pizza has four Colorado locations, according to its website: Two in Colorado Springs, and one each in Aurora and Longmont. Most of its locations are in the Southeast and Midwest. Pizza Inn is focused on the Southeast, with no Colorado locations.

Scott Crane takes over at Rave as it grapples with a plunging stock price, down 64 percent over the last 12 months, the Dallas Morning News reports. Shares closed at $2.32 Friday but were up sharply today in midday trading; click here for a live quote from Yahoo Finance.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bizj.us/1p0eoa

(© 2017 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved.)