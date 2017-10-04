Exec who oversaw Anadarko Petroleum's Colorado operations is leaving company

(Photo: Kathleen Lavine, Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Brad Holly, who spent four years as a Denver-based executive for Anadarko Petroleum Corp., one of Colorado’s biggest oil and gas companies, “is leaving the company to pursue other interests,” according to an announcement Wednesday.

The announcement, part of a series of leadership changes Anadarko announced Wednesday, comes just months after Holly was promoted in May to the position of executive vice president of the company’s (NYSE: APC) U.S. onshore exploration and production. The promotion sent Holly to the Houston area, where Anadarko is based in a suburb called The Woodlands.

Holly came to Denver in May 2013 when Anadarko asked him to oversee the company’s Rocky Mountain operations, including Colorado’s Denver-Julesburg Basin. Holly couldn't be reached Wednesday.

Al Walker, Anadarko’s chairman, president and CEO, in a statement Wednesday, congratulated three members of the leadership team moved into new positions and expressed his appreciation to Holly.

