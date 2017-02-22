Executive Wheels: What's next? Now Range Rover has a convertible!

The sticker price of the Range Rover Evoque convertible, as pictured, is $ 58,270

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The automotive world keeps tilting off its axis.

First, Jaguar introduces a sport utility vehicle that’s selling like hotcakes.

Now, Range Rover has a convertible!

What’s next? Rolls Royce introducing an economy car? Ferrari introducing a hatchback? (Actually, Ferrari now makes a hatchback: The four-wheel drive FF model.)

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2m8dYDH

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal