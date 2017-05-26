Expect to encounter more crowded roads this Memorial Day weekend

Colorado roads will see more traffic this upcoming Memorial Day weekend. (Photo: Kathleen Lavine, Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado roads will see more traffic this upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

That's according to AAA Colorado, which predicted that more than 715,000 Coloradans will travel 50 miles or more away from home this Memorial Day weekend. Nationally, roads will be also more crowded, with more than 39.3 million Americans traveling. Memorial Day travel will hit its highest level since 2012, said AAA.

“High consumer confidence has led many Coloradans to take their extra money to the roads and skies this Memorial Day," said Skyler McKinley, AAA Colorado spokesman, in a statement.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2qWoiQe

