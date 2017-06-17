ExxonMobil's XTO Energy to close Denver-area regional office, relocate 110 jobs

(Photo: EVGENY BASHTA)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - XTO Energy Inc. will close its regional office in metro Denver office and relocate the 110 jobs based there, a spokeswoman says.

It’s part of a larger move announced Friday by XTO's parent company, ExxonMobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM), to consolidate its employees at the company’s new headquarters campus near Houston.

XTO will close its Denver-area office by Sept. 1, 2017, XTO spokeswoman Emily Snook said. The office is located at 9193 S. Jamaica Street in the Meridian business park in Douglas County.

The company did not say where the 110 Denver-area jobs will be relocated to.

ExxonMobil said it also plans to move 1,600 jobs out of XTO’s offices in Fort Worth, Texas, to the company's offices north of Houston between 2018 and 2020.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2rHP8bT

© 2017 KUSA-TV