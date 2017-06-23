EY reveals 2017 Entrepreneur Of The Year winners

(Photo: DBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Mountain Desert Region Entrepreneur Of The Year awards were presented to eight category winners tonight at EY's event in Denver.

Now in its 31st year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year (EOY) program recognizes business leaders around the world. Awards are given to entrepreneurs who demonstrate excellence and extraordinary success in such areas as innovation, vision, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities.

The Mountain Desert Region which includes Colorado, Arizona and New Mexico.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the EOY national program. Winners will be announced at the annual gala in Palm Springs, California, on Nov. 18. The U.S. winner then moves on to the World Entrepreneur Of The Year Award in 2018.

