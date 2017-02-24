Family Christian is closing all its 240 stores, including 7 in Colorado

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - National retailer Family Christian is closing all 240 of its stores in 36 states.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based retailer of Bibles and Christian-themed merchandise announced that it will be closing its doors after 85 years in business.

The chain has seven stores listed on its website in Colorado: In Aurora, Greeley, Lakewood, Thornton, Westminster and two in Colorado Springs.

"We have prayerfully looked at all possible options, trusting God’s plan for our organization, and the difficult decision to liquidate is our only recourse,” President Chuck Bengochea said in a statement.

