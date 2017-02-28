FAQ: How to protect your ash trees from emerald ash borer

The emerald ash borer is predicted to kill 9 billion ash trees by 2019 (Photo: David Cappaert/Michigan State Un)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Since we last wrote about Loveland's preparations for the emerald ash borer, we've gotten a lot of phone calls and emails from Fort Collins residents asking what they can do to prepare for the inevitable arrival of the ash-destroying pest.

Loveland's City Council approved $92,000 in funding for the first stage of preparation for the beetle, which will remove and replace at-risk ash trees owned by the city and treat those worth saving.

About 20 percent of Fort Collins' trees are ash, and the city has already spent thousands combating the emerald ash borer.

Here are answers to a few common questions about ash trees and the beetle:

Do I need to treat my ash trees yet?

No. The emerald ash borer has been spotted in Longmont and Boulder, but nowhere in Larimer County. When the beetle is spotted in Berthoud, Fort Collins can be considered on "yellow alert," meaning it's time to start looking into treatment, said assistant city forester Ralph Zentz. When the beetle arrives in Loveland, Fort Collins should be on "red alert." At that point, you need to treat your ash trees to avoid losing them.

