Fast-growing wireless telecom company names new CEO

Centerline Solutions telecommunications workers on a tower. (Photo: PROVIDED BY CENTERLINE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Golden-based Centerline Solutions named a new CEO on Thursday, replacing the executive who oversaw the company’s booming expansion since 2011.

The fast-growing company, which designs and builds mobile phone infrastructure, is now led by CEO Tom Prestwood, a 30-year veteran of the wireless and broadband telecom industry.

Benjamin Little, Centerline’s CEO for nearly six years, left the company and its board due to health and personal reasons, the company said.

“The company grew significantly under Ben’s leadership and we are grateful for the effort and dedication he brought to this team,” a Centerline statement said. “The remaining leadership team, along with new CEO Tom [Prestwood], will work diligently to reinforce the foundation established for this company and continue to create success for clients and nurture our amazing team.”

