Fatal crash sentences rarely feel strong enough for grieving families

Photos of Josh and Sherri Zander of Fort Collins, who died in a motorcycle crash west of Loveland last summer, sit scattered on the dining room table of their son, Colby's home in Greeley (Photo: Austin Humphreys/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Jeannie Morrow veered over a double-yellow line in the scenic and winding Big Thompson Canyon in August and crashed into a Fort Collins couple enjoying the same scenery from the seat of their motorcycle.

The crash killed Josh and Sherri Zander — both active churchgoers and community members.

Morrow was convicted of two misdemeanor counts of careless driving resulting in death and sentenced March 6 to a year in jail, half of which she’ll serve on work release, as well as 240 hours of community service.

Morrow's sentence prompted strong community outcry in the comment section of the Coloradoan's story and was one of several cases in which sentencing drew criticism. Some said the punishment for those who cause fatal crashes is not stiff enough.

"When we’re talking about a life, somebody’s life has been lost, and the maximum you can get is a year in jail, that at first blush seems ‘not right,' ” District Attorney Cliff Riedel said. “But, this particular charge is somebody who didn’t intentionally cause someone’s death.”

