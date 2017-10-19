FCC pauses its review of takeover of 2 Denver TV stations' parent

TV stations KDVR-Fox31 and KWGN-Channel 2 are both housed in this building at 100 E Speer Blvd. in Denver. (Photo: DBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Federal Communications Commission will pause its review of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.'s controversial proposed acquisition of Tribune Media Co. for 15 days to give the public more time to weigh in on the deal.

Chicago-based Tribune (NYSE: TRCO) owns two Denver television stations: KDVR-Fox31 and KWGN-Channel 2.

Baltimore-area-based Sinclair's proposed $3.9 billion deal was on day 104 of a 180-day process used by the FCC. The commission's media bureau said the decision to pause its "shot clock" until Nov. 2 will provide the public with additional time to offer its take on Sinclair's response to a previous request for additional information.

The deal has received much opposition from a broad spectrum of voices and political perspectives, including Douglas County-based Dish Network Corp. (Nasdaq: DISH) as well as a trade group representing Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Amazon.com Inc., the New York Times, Newsmax Group, Glenn Beck's The Blaze, Common Cause and HBO television commentator John Oliver. Many have filed objections to the takeover with the FCC.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2x7QyQs

© 2017 KUSA-TV