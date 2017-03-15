FDA orders Colorado supplement maker to stop operations

Deer Antler Max and deer antler velvet was advertised as having "uses ranging from safe anti-aging solutions to the enhancing the performance of the most elite athletes." (Photo: DEERANTLERMAX.COM IMAGE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has ordered a Colorado maker of supplements to cease operations.

The FDA ordered Michael Floren, manufacturer and distributor of "unapproved drugs and dietary supplements," "to immediately cease operations until they come into compliance with federal laws."

"Companies that market their products with unproven health claims and also continue to violate manufacturing regulations put consumers' health in jeopardy," said Melinda Plaisier, FDA associate commissioner for regulatory affairs, in a statement.

