Federal judge blocks Anthem-Cigna merger

The Anthem office building on Broadway in Denver. (Photo: ANDREW WILLIAMS | WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A federal judge has blocked health insurer Anthem Inc.’s $54 billion acquisition of rival insurer Cigna Corp. in response to a challenge filed by Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman along with 10 other states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Justice Department.

D.C.-based U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled that Anthem’s acquisition of Cigna would violate federal antitrust laws and would likely drive up prices for customers.

Anthem (NYSE: ANTM) and Cigna (NYSE: CI) are respectively the No. 2 and 3 preferred-provider organizations in Colorado, after UnitedHealthcare, according to DBJ List research.

In blocking the merger, the court ruled that the proposed merger would likely substantially lessen competition and impact consumer choice in the sale of health insurance to “national accounts” – customers with more than 5,000 employees, usually spread over at least two states – within the 14 states where Anthem operates, including Colorado.

