Federal program aims to draw Denver-area girls into transportation, construction jobs

(Photo: Cathy Proctor, Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A pilot program by the U.S. Department of Transportation on Monday started giving six girls a week-long series of behind-the-scenes tours of Denver’s biggest transportation networks.

The DOT’s inaugural Career Days Discovery program, supported by former U.S. DOT Secretary Ray LaHood, who served from 2009 until 2013, aims to give girls and young women an introduction to jobs they may not normally consider, said Keller Hayes, the DOT’s small business services representative in Denver.

Currently, women make up about 8 percent of the people who work in the construction industry nationwide — an industry that is scrambling for people, Hayes said.

“Secretary LaHood created the women in transportation initiative because we need to encourage women to enter the industry,” Hayes said.

