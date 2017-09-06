Fed's Beige Book: Strong growth for tech, wholesale trade in Colorado region

(Photo: Courtesy Beige Book)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Executives in the tech, wholsesale-trade and professional sectors in Colorado and neighboring states saw "a strong increase in sales" in late July and August, while consumer spending "was mostly flat."

So says the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City in its latest regional "Beige Book" economic report.

The survey of business leaders, issued today charts winners and losers in the regional economy, spanning a six-week period ending Aug. 28.

The regional Beige Book covers the Fed's Kansas City-based 10th District, which includes Colorado and some or all of six neighboring states (see the accompanying map).

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2vNjuAD

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal