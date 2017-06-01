Fed's Beige Book: 'Strong outlook' for consumer spending growth in Colorado region (Video)

(Photo: Federal Reserve)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Business leaders in Colorado and neighboring states report moderate growth in several economic sectors over the last few weeks, with a “strong outlook for future growth” in consumer spending, the U.S. Federal Reserve System says in its latest "Beige Book" report.

It says that the region’s manufacturing, real estate and energy sectors all saw modest growth, while agriculture “remained generally weak.”

The survey of business leaders, issued Wednesday, charts winners and losers in the regional economy in late April and early May, spanning the six-week period ending May 22.

The regional Beige Book covers the Fed's Kansas City-based 10th District, which includes Colorado and some or all of six neighboring states (see the accompanying map).

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bizj.us/1p73vv

(© 2017 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved.)



© 2017 KUSA-TV